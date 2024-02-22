Group Adventures: Discover the Best of Palawan with Our Tour Packages!
Craving tropical vibes and endless sunshine? Seeking the perfect summer vacation destination?
Kalokairi Travel & Tours, a pioneer agency in Palawan, invites you to embark on a journey of a lifetime. Our expert team has curated the best destinations and activities, from the stunning beaches of El Nido to historic landmarks in Puerto Princesa. Book now and let us handle the details while you enjoy every moment!
Palawan, hailed as "The Last Frontier," captivates with its untouched natural splendor. This Philippine gem boasts pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and lush jungles teeming with wildlife. Discover its secluded coves, majestic limestone cliffs, and breathtaking sunsets, making Palawan a haven for adventurers and nature lovers alike.
Nestled along the rugged coastline of Palawan, El Nido beckons with its unrivaled beauty and serenity. Known for its crystal-clear waters, towering limestone karsts, and hidden lagoons, this tropical paradise offers an escape like no other. Dive into vibrant coral gardens, kayak through secret sea caves, or simply unwind on pristine beaches. With its breathtaking vistas and warm hospitality, El Nido invites you to explore and create unforgettable memories in one of the world's most stunning destinations.
Embark on a mesmerizing journey through the Puerto Princesa Underground River, hailed as one of the Seven Wonders of Nature. Delve into a mystical world of limestone caves adorned with intricate rock formations and illuminated by eerie yet enchanting natural light. Glide along the subterranean river's crystal-clear waters, surrounded by lush greenery and echoing with the whispers of ancient legends. As you navigate through this UNESCO World Heritage Site, prepare to be awe-inspired by the raw beauty and timeless wonder of this natural marvel, a true gem of Palawan.
The Coron Tour offers an unforgettable journey through one of the Philippines' most breathtaking destinations, Coron in Palawan. Renowned for its crystal-clear turquoise waters, limestone cliffs, and rich marine life, this tour includes exploring pristine beaches, snorkeling in vibrant coral reefs, swimming in hidden lagoons, and visiting World War II shipwreck dive sites. Guests can also experience natural hot springs and lush island scenery, making it perfect for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.
Unlock a world of experiences with our all-inclusive tour packages! *Exclusions: Lagoon Fee and Eco Tax
Explore the best of Puerto Princesa: Discover city highlights and venture into the mystical Underground River, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Seven Commandos Beach (Tour A)
Dive into turquoise waters, explore hidden lagoons, and marvel at towering limestone cliffs in this unforgettable individual island-hopping adventure. Inclusions: Pick-up within El Nido Town proper, Boat, Picnic Lunch, Entrance Fee, Life-vests, Tour Guide. Not included: Lagoon Fee, Eco Tax Fee.
Discover historic landmarks, immerse yourself in local culture, and explore the vibrant heart of Palawan.
Inclusions: Van transfer, Entrance fees, Snacks and Licensed Tour Guide.
Excluded: Eco Tax
Inclusions:
The Coron Island Tour offers an immersive adventure through some of the region's most stunning natural wonders
Kayangan lake
Baracuda Lake
Atwayan beach coral garden
CYC beach
Twin Lagoon
Coron shipwreck diving offers an unforgettable adventure for diving enthusiasts, featuring a collection of World War II Japanese warships that were sunk during the Battle of Coron in 1944. These wrecks, now teeming with marine life, are among the best-preserved in the world. Popular dive sites include the Okikawa Maru, Irako Maru, and Kogyo Maru, each offering unique underwater experiences.
The Calauit Safari Tour is an exciting wildlife experience located on Calauit Island in northern Palawan, Philippines. Covering over 3,700 hectares, this safari park is home to both African and native Philippine wildlife. Established in 1977, it was originally part of a conservation initiative to introduce African species like giraffes, zebras, and gazelles to the island.
Coron town tour offers a mix of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and exciting activities. Visitors can explore the town’s vibrant market and sample local delicacies, while also discovering historical landmarks like the Coron Catholic Church and Lualhati Park.
Book our van service for a shared trip or a private journey from Puerto Princesa City to El Nido or Port Barton, and vice versa. Enjoy reliable, comfortable, and flexible travel options tailored to your needs.
1st Trip 7:00am - 8:00am
2nd Trip 9:00am - 10:00am
3rd Trip 11:00am - 12:00nn
4th Trip 1:00pm - 2:00pm
5th Trip 2:00pm - 3:00pm
6th Trip 5:00pm - 6:00pm
Note: The sharing Van will pick up guests from their hotel or specified origin within PPS area
1st Trip 4:30am - 5:00am
2nd Trip 7:00am - 8:00am
3rd Trip 10:00am - 11:00nn
4th Trip 1:00pm - 2:00pm
5th Trip 5:00pm - 6:00pm
1st Trip 7:00am - 8:00am
2nd Trip 9:00am - 10:00am
3rd Trip 11:00am - 12:00nn
4th Trip 1:00pm - 2:00pm
5th Trip 2:00pm - 3:00pm
6th Trip 5:00pm - 6:00pm
1st Trip 5:30am - 6:00am
2nd Trip 8:00am - 9:00am
3rd Trip 10:00am - 11:00nn
4th Trip 1:00pm - 2:00pm
5th Trip 4:00pm - 5:00pm
NOTE: Passengers must arrive at Terminal origin 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure, unless if hotel is along the way.
Guests are allowed to set their schedule.
Guests are allowed to set their schedule.
Guests are allowed to set their schedule.
Guests are allowed to set their schedule.
"At Kalokairi Travel & Tours, located in the picturesque Puerto Princesa City of Palawan, we are dedicated to crafting unforgettable travel experiences for our customers. Our mission is to ensure that every journey with us is infused with warmth and hospitality, courtesy of our friendly and knowledgeable staff. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional value, making sure that each traveler receives the utmost in quality and satisfaction, truly making their money's worth. With us, your adventure begins with a promise of unparalleled service and memories to last a lifetime."
From the moment you reach out to us, we are committed to delivering a customer experience that guarantees satisfaction. We’ll do whatever it takes to meet your needs.
KALOKAIRI TRAVEL AND TOURS, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Philippines
